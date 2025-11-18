PUTRAJAYA, Nov 18 — The public can continue to use the existing 999 emergency call service as usual, with the SaveME999 mobile app serving only as an additional option for users who need multimedia capabilities to report an emergency.

In a joint statement by the Communications and Health Ministries together with Telekom Malaysia (TM), the newly launched SaveME999 app was described as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness and inclusivity of Malaysia’s emergency response system.

SaveME999 is part of the Next Generation Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (NG MERS 999), which replaces the long-running MERS 999 platform developed by TM.

“TM will continue to strengthen the capabilities of the NG MERS 999 system and application, including related software and technical processes, to ensure smoother performance and operational experience for all emergency agencies,” the statement read.

The ministries also acknowledged recent reports of unsatisfactory ambulance services but maintained these were isolated incidents that were promptly and seriously addressed.

Earlier, several Penang residents had reported difficulties reaching the new NG MERS 999 line, citing dropped calls, failed connections and slower-than-usual ambulance response times.

“Since its launch, TM has carried out technical checks on the NG MERS 999 system, and all components — including the case reporting procedure that uses the ‘nearest available’ principle — are currently operating normally.

“The Health Ministry is also enhancing field response with additional ambulances, strategic personnel deployment, and support from volunteer bodies such as the Malaysian Red Crescent, St John Ambulance and local NGOs as part of the country’s emergency response capabilities,” it said.

Continuous assessments of coordination and asset availability are also being carried out with the relevant agencies, the statement added.

In operation since November 16, the NG MERS 999 system is a strategic collaboration between TM, the Communications Ministry and the country’s five main emergency services — the Health Ministry, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Putrajaya says the upgraded system integrates web-based digital mapping, caller ID, geolocation services, artificial intelligence and mobile applications into its emergency management workflow.