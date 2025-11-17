SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — A total of 34 flood mitigation projects, worth RM241.6 million, have been completed across several districts in Selangor to date, strengthening the state’s preparedness for the monsoon season.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim said that, in addition, 39 flood mitigation projects, worth RM383.35 million, funded by the Selangor government, are at various stages of implementation.

He said a further 18 flood mitigation projects under the federal government are also being carried out, involving an allocation of RM3.462 billion, complementing the comprehensive flood mitigation efforts between the state and federal administrations.

“Additionally, 127 ‘quick win’ projects, amounting to RM27.94 million, have been approved by the state government, most of which were completed over the past two months and involve river and flood retention pond dredging works.

“A total of 50 flood mitigation projects, worth RM14.1 million, funded through state development allocations, include riverbank strengthening and stabilisation works, river and coastal maintenance, as well as pump house and sluice gate maintenance,” he said at the Selangor State Assembly sitting, today.

He was responding to an oral question from Michelle Ng Mei Sze (PH-Subang Jaya), who asked about the projects implemented from 2024 to 2025 to address infrastructure shortcomings, which have contributed to flooding issues.

In addition, Izham said a special meeting with relevant stakeholders was held to discuss flood preparations ahead of the monsoon season.

He added that monsoon preparedness also includes ensuring that critical flood-related equipment and components are functioning properly, including hydromechanical infrastructure such as water control gates and submersible pumps.

“There are control gates at 353 locations, submersible pumps at 27 locations, screw pumps (26 locations), as well as 115 high-capacity mobile pumps and 34 high-capacity semi-permanent mobile pumps,” he said.

He said that the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has also activated the Weather Monitoring Operations Team during the Northeast Monsoon, to monitor rain telemetry stations, water levels, sirens and the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras currently in operation.

“All this information can be accessed through the Selangor DID’s InfoBanjir website, with its annual operating costs jointly funded by the state and federal governments,” he said. — Bernama