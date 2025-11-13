KAPIT, Nov 13 — There will be a water supply interruption for several areas here tomorrow from 8pm until midnight.

The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said in a notice that the supply interruption is to enable connection works for a main 225mm high-density polyethylene pipe (HDPE) at the Jalan Ulu Sungai Kapit-Taman Bian Hua intersection.

The affected areas include all residential areas on Jalan Ulu Sungai Kapit (Jalan Bypass Selirik), Taman Country High, Taman Sunny High, and Taman Bian Hua.

“We will ensure that the water supply interruption can be resolved as soon as possible and water supply is restored in stages to the affected areas,” JBALB said in the notice.

The department also advised affected users store sufficient water for the supply interruption period.

For further information, contact JBALB Kapit during office hours on 082-262211 or go to https://jbalb.sarawak.gov.my. — The Borneo Post