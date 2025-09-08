KUCHING, Sept 8 — A 43-year-old woman injured her shoulders after she crashed her vehicle down a gorge at Kampung Belimbing, Jalan Krokong in Bau this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched a team from Bau fire station to the scene after a distress call was received at 9.20am.

“The victim was extricated from her vehicle by members of the public prior to the rescuers’ arrival.

“Bomba personnel then brought the victim out of the gorge and conducted initial treatment on her before she was sent to the nearest hospital for further treatment,” Bomba said in a statement.

The operation ended at 9.37am after the area was deemed safe. — The Borneo Post