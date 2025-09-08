MIRI, Sept 8 — A 19-year-old was injured after she fell while hiking with two friends at Bukit Kasut, Niah National Park yesterday afternoon.

The hiker, who is a skills institute student, was found in a semi-conscious state.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Binjie said his team received an emergency call at 3.47pm.

A rescue team led by Awang Azdwan was sent to the scene around 7km from the station.

“Upon arriving at the Sarawak Forestry Corporation counter, the rescue team was informed that a female student had fallen and struck a rock, resulting in injuries to her waist and leaving her unable to move.

“The rescuers had to travel 1km by boat, walk 1.5km, and climb a hill before reaching the victim at a cliff about 150 feet high,” he said in a statement today.

Rary said the rescue team provided first aid and stabilised the victim, who was semi-conscious when rescuers carried her down on a special stretcher to the Niah riverbank.

She was then transported by boat to Pekan Niah Waterfront and handed over to a Ministry of Health (MoH) ambulance team at 7.10pm.

The operation ended at 7.32pm.

Five firefighters in one fire engine were involved in the operation, assisted by five SFC officers, four police personnel, and two MoH staff. — The Borneo Post