GEORGE TOWN, Sept 8 — The Penang state government is determined to implement the North Coast Paired Road (NCPR) project as an alternative to road congestion, especially for those who live and commute to Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang, near here.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the project is part of the Three Main Roads and Tunnel Project which was awarded in 2013.

“The total length of the project is 10.61 kilometres (km) including 8.41km of land route and 2.2 km of coastal viaduct connecting Tanjong Bungah to Teluk Bahang with construction work expected to start in 2026 and be completed by 2031.

“When completed, the travel time from Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang will be reduced from 30 to 45 minutes during peak hours to just 7 minutes, currently every long holiday or festive season, the existing road is no longer able to accommodate thousands of vehicles heading to the northern coastal area,” he said in a statement today.

He said residents, traders and tourists had to bear various risks in terms of the local economy, health emergencies and well-being, and when an emergency occurs, rescue agencies such as ambulances, fire brigade and police are also stuck in the traffic jams.

Zairil said the NCPR route would start from Jalan Tanjung Bungah via the coast next to the Tanjong Bungah Floating Mosque across the sea and connect to the land route near Shamrock and the route then across Batu Ferringgi and end at Teluk Bahang.

He said the appointed contractor, Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC) is currently finalising the detailed design and following that, amendments to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study would also need to be carried out which was expected to take a year and a half.

“At the same time, the state government through the State Economic Planning Unit (BPEN) together with the State Legal Advisor’s Office and technical agencies were preparing the Supplementary Agreement and Land Acquisition Cost Agreement with CZC,” he said.

He said the entire project is worth RM2.9 billion including RM500 million for land acquisition purposes and for government land, while work could begin as soon as the agreement is signed while for private lots, the acquisition process is expected to take between six to 12 months.

“NCPR is not just a road project and it is a promise by the state government to the people that infrastructure must go hand in hand with development and Jalan Batu Ferringgi is now the only route connecting George Town to Teluk Bahang.

“If there is an emergency incident on the road or during peak hours and festivals, the road will be blocked and there will be no other alternative for the people. The project is expected to open up new socio-economic opportunities for the northern coastal area,” he said.

According to Zairil, the huge investment is a serious effort by the state government to ensure that Penang remains livable, competitive and resilient for future generations. — Bernama