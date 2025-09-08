JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 8 — Police arrested a married couple last week at their gated residence in Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, for allegedly running an international drug distribution syndicate targeting Indonesian islands.

Police also seized 80.33 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (syabu) worth RM2.57 million in the raid at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the suspects arrested consisted of a 43-year-old local man, together with his Indonesian wife and a local woman, both who are in their 30s.

“The raid on the suspects’ house was conducted in a gated and guarded residential area where police found 76 packs containing syabu that is worth RM2.57 million.

“Police also confiscated four cars, two motorcycles, cash and valuables worth RM410,104 that are believed to be linked to the suspects,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ab Rahaman said the syndicate had been operating since April last year, sourcing illicit drugs from the local market before repackaging them in Chinese tea packets to avoid detection.

He said the suspects’ residence in Kota Tinggi was used as a transit point for the repacking and storage of the drugs.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate uses Johor’s eastern sea routes to supply the drugs to the nearby markets in Indonesia’s Riau Islands and Batam.

“The drugs are sold at RM32,000 per package to facilitate the distribution work of the other parties involved,” he said.

Ab Rahaman said background checks revealed that the male suspect had nine prior criminal records, while the local woman had six.

“The Indonesian woman has a valid travel pass but frequently entered and exited the country using a social visit visa.

“Drug test also found that two of the three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine abuse,” he said.

The suspects have been remanded until tomorrow for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking. The offense carries the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted.

The Indonesian woman is also being investigated under Section 6 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for immigration related offenses.