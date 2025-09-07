KOTA BHARU, Sept 7 — A total of 213 dishes have been recognised as National Heritage so far, including those from Kelantan such as nasi kerabu, kuih jala emas, budu, akok and solok lada.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said the ministry was committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining the nation’s arts, culture and heritage by providing financial assistance to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporates through the Cultural Sector Support Grant (GSSK) and the Tourism Sector Support Grant (GSSP).

“The Citarasa Warisan @ Pantai Timur Festival is one of Motac’s initiatives to promote, preserve and sustain heritage food, especially those recognised as National Heritage under the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645).

“In addition, this festival also highlights heritage dishes that are nearly extinct, such as itik solor, kerabu beko, nasi 100, ros lidah and apam bakar,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the festival at the compound of the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here yesterday.

The ceremony was officiated by the Sultanah of Kelantan, Sultanah Nur Diana Petra.

Commenting further, Shaharuddin said the festival not only delighted visitors but also had a positive impact on the local economy by boosting traders’ income and supporting the heritage food industry.

“The festival showcases over 150 heritage dishes from 10 districts in Kelantan with the cooperation of the Kelantan Women’s Association and the Malaysian Craft Council.

“Programmes like this not only help introduce Kelantan’s heritage dishes to the grassroots but also provide income returns to the Kelantan community,” he said. — Bernama