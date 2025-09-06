JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 6 — Malaysia will consider other options to meet the country’s air defence needs following the delayed delivery of F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said the matter arose due to uncertainties regarding Kuwait’s receipt of new aircraft from the United States, which has in turn delayed the handover of the jets to Malaysia.

“I was informed that Kuwait’s delivery of new jets from the United States has been further delayed. Therefore, we cannot wait without certainty, because Kuwait can only hand over the F/A-18s to us after they receive their new aircraft.

“If they do not get them, then they cannot hand them over to us. So, this raises the issue of how long we can wait to fulfil our requirements,” he told reporters after attending the BHPetrol Zakat Wakalah Contribution Presentation Programme at Dewan Muafakat Taman Air Biru here today.

He said therefore, his ministry is currently studying other options so that Malaysia does not end up in a disadvantageous position, including evaluating aircraft available in the market.

“If we just wait, we will not be doing anything to consider other options. So this is why we think we need to have alternatives, so that we are not left in a situation that does not favour us,” he said.

On Aug 26, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Chief General Datuk Seri Muhammad Norazlan Aris was reported as saying that the force is reviewing all aspects before making a final decision on the plan to purchase second-hand F/A-18 Hornet jets from Kuwait.

He also denied claims that the agreement had been cancelled, stressing that all considerations are still under evaluation.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kota Tinggi, said the purchase of 18 FA-50 fighter jets from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), scheduled for delivery in 2027, is expected to meet the RMAF’s operational needs.

“In addition, we will also assess the capability of the Sukhoi MKM fighter jets we currently own, to determine if they are sufficient for the nation’s defence requirements.

“A detailed study is needed because beginning in 2027, all Hawk 108 and Hawk 208 light combat aircraft will be phased out of service,” he said. — Bernama