SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — MIC deputy youth chief K. Kesavan today attended the Bersatu Youth wing’s annual general meeting amid his party’s ongoing talks to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition alongside MCA.

Kesavan disclosed that MIC was officially invited to the assembly, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“They invited us, so I am here,” he was quoted as saying.

Kesavan was seated in the front row next to PN chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the keynote address by Youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham.

He also took pictures with Bersatu youth delegates after Hilman finished his speech.

Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan weighed in on the matter, saying component parties in the coalition should raise concerns or dissatisfaction during supreme council meetings rather than airing them publicly, Sinar Harian reported separately.

Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, said this approach would help prevent outsiders from misinterpreting the issues and potentially disrupting unity within the coalition.

Last month, MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran confirmed informal discussions with PN as the party considers its future direction outside BN.

Vigneswaran said its leadership is reviewing its trajectory after motions from grassroots members in Kedah and Penang urged support for PN.

He also said the party is open to talks with other parties as it seeks to rebuild following a weakened position after the 15th general election.