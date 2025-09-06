IPOH, Sept 6 — Police have busted an online fraud syndicate using ‘mule accounts’ after arresting three individuals in a special operation in Ipoh, Perak and Pandan Indah, Selangor on September 3.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin in a statement today said the success followed the case of a 58-year-old housewife who fell victim to a phone call scam on August 12.

He said the caller impersonated the authorities and claimed that the victim’s bank account was involved in financial crime activities, before she was frightened into handing over her ATM card to the syndicate which withdrew RM240,000 from the account without her knowledge.

According to Noor Hisam, acting on information and intelligence, the Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) team, together with the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Kampar police headquarters, conducted a special operation in Ipoh and Pandan Indah in Selangor.

"In the operation, police managed to arrest three individuals believed to be members of an online fraud syndicate. Among their roles was recruiting individuals as 'account mules' to open digital bank accounts before they were misused by the fraud syndicate," he said.

Noor Hisam said a number of mobile phones containing banking applications and a number of ATM cards were also seized.

He said from initial investigations, the syndicate paid around RM200 to RM300 for each account that was successfully opened using the customer's personal details.

According to him, all suspects are now being remanded to assist in investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code (for cheating) and Section 120(B) of the Penal Code (criminal conspiracy), which is punishable by a minimum of one year's imprisonment and not more than 10 years, if convicted.

“The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) stresses that the authorities never made a phone call to direct the transfer of money or the handover of jewellery.

“The public is also advised not to hand over a bank account, pin number or password to other parties as the account owner can be arrested and charged under the law if the account is used for a crime,” he said. — Bernama