KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Police have arrested Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information Committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegu Bard, after a video of him delivering an allegedly seditious speech about the royal institution went viral on social media.

Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk M. Kumar said it detected a posting on TikTok by the account edume @4mrankiamat on September 4, which showed the 47-year-old man giving the speech, adding that the arrest was made at about 10.25pm yesterday.

Investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 are being carried out by the Classified Crimes Investigation Unit, D5, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, following a police report lodged over the matter.

Kumar said that the offences being investigated involve seditious acts, public mischief and misuse of network facilities, each carrying fines or jail terms upon conviction.

“Firm action without compromise will be taken against any party who deliberately makes or spreads seditious statements that can cause public fear and disrupt social harmony in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that police will seek a remand order against the suspect later today.