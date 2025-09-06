KUCHING, Sept 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has urged all parties to learn from the recent demonstrations in Indonesia, stressing the need to maintain stability and safeguard national harmony.

“Look at what happened in our neighbouring country, where certain narratives have stoked public anger. When people are angry, protests follow, and peaceful demonstrations can turn chaotic.

“Stability and peace are vital for effective governance. A strong economy attracts investors and creates job opportunities. The people must remain united,” he said at the Kembara Segulai Sejalai Belia Sarawak 2025 programme here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia and other Asean member states hope that the demonstrations in Indonesia would end soon.

Anwar said that during a recent meeting in Beijing, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto informed him that the situation in the republic had improved. — Bernama