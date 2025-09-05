KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have expressed readiness to donate the RM100 Penghargaan Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) aid they received to needy groups in their respective constituencies.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, who is also chairman of the Sabah PKR Leadership Council (MPN), said the assistance would help needy groups obtain sufficient basic necessities.

He also urged all elected representatives and party leaders holding positions in state and federal government-linked companies (GLCs) to consider donating the Sara Appreciation Aid to the needy.

“As state MPN chairman, I propose that chiefs in the state’s 25 PH divisions mobilise the same initiative,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who is also Sabah DAP chairman, said the party’s representatives were ready to use the Sara Appreciation Aid to provide basic necessities to those in need.

“Sabah DAP leaders, including assemblymen’s offices, are helping the people by using the aid. I will also donate the Sara assistance to those in need,” he said.

Kapayan assemblywoman Datuk Jannie Lasimbang said she had no objection to distributing the Sara assistance to individuals or families in need.

“As a leader, I will ensure that such programmes truly reach the target groups and benefit them.

“I am also considering inviting fellow leaders to contribute goods through Sara to families in need,” said the DAP assemblywoman.

In PERAK, two PKR assemblywomen chose to donate the RM100 Sara Appreciation Aid they received to residents of the Jalan Hospital Flats in Ipoh, as a gesture of concern for the needy.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairperson Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, who is also Teja assemblywoman, said the location was chosen as the public housing area falls under her portfolio, with the initiative arranged together with the Neighbourhood Watch Area (KRT).

“Although the amount is small, I hope the contribution can help cover some kitchen expenses and daily needs of the recipients,” she told Bernama today.

Simpang Pulai assemblywoman Wong Chai Yi also advised Sara aid recipients to plan their purchases to avoid congestion at supermarkets where specific items are sold.

Wong also plans to assist the underprivileged in the Gopeng parliamentary constituency, particularly the elderly and asnaf without vehicles, by taking them to selected locations to purchase essential goods so they do not miss out on the benefits.

“For me, this effort achieves two goals at once — by contributing, we can also strengthen our relationship with the people,” she said.

On Aug 31, PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar called on the party’s elected representatives and members of the public who are able to do so to donate the RM100 Sara Appreciation Aid they received to the needy.

The RM100 Sara Appreciation Aid is being disbursed from August 31 via MyKad, benefiting 22 million Malaysians aged 18 and above, with an allocation of RM2 billion. — Bernama