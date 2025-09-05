KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — British teenager David Balisong, 17, who was reported missing three months ago, was found safe at a hotel in Jalan Pudu near here last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed this and said the youth was found by a team of officers and personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police at 7pm.

“Further details will be announced once further investigations, including the condition of the teenager involved, are completed,” he said when contacted here last night.

Police previously investigated the case of a 17-year-old British teenager who was reported missing by his family after quietly boarding a flight to Malaysia.

David, a brilliant student from Cheadle, Greater Manchester, left home early on the morning of June 6 and took a flight from Manchester to Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager was said to have switched off his phone as soon as he arrived in Malaysia, and reportedly managed to send a final email to his mother on July 9.

Among the contents of David’s email were not to look for him or be concerned about him, his prayers for the success of all family members in life and an apology for his actions. — Bernama