PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 — A total of 78,883 holders of Matriculation, Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM), Foundation, Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM), Diploma and equivalent qualifications have been offered places at public universities through the UPUOnline system this year.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said in a statement today that the figure represents 71.80 per cent of the total 109,866 applications received through the system.

It said 1,132 undergraduate programmes are available and that admission is based on meritocracy, with candidates ranked according to their merit scores from highest to lowest.

It also said that candidates who did not receive an offer can submit an appeal through UPUOnline within 10 days, from noon today until 5pm on September 14.

“The ministry congratulates all successful candidates and hopes they will fully utilise the opportunity to further their studies at the higher education level,” it added. — Bernama