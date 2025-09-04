TANJUNG MALIM, Sept 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave his assurance that Proton’s second electric vehicle (EV), the e.MAS5, will be priced within reach of middle-income Malaysians, countering criticism that EV ownership is only for the wealthy.

Speaking at the launch of Proton’s first EV plant here, Anwar said the national carmaker has been tasked with producing an EV that is both competitive and accessible, in line with the government’s aim of expanding clean mobility to all income groups.

“I have been informed that we can work towards lowering costs to make it more competitive and to meet the needs of communities with more modest incomes.

“I was also told by [Datuk Seri] Tengku Zafrul that there has been criticism saying the tax exemptions for EVs only benefit the wealthy. But with this product, it addresses the needs of people with lower incomes, allowing them to buy cars at a lower cost,” he said in his speech.

Anwar added that the e.MAS5 would feature an improved driving range and enhanced charging convenience, making it more practical for everyday use.

The Proton e.MAS5 was first unveiled in May and is slated for launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

Proton has explained that the “5” in the e.MAS5 name reflects its compact form factor, distinguishing it from the larger e.MAS7 SUV.

The e.MAS5 is being positioned for younger buyers, while the e.MAS7 is targeted at families.