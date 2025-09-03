KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Police have warned the public against fake Facebook accounts impersonating the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC), stressing that the centre does not operate any social media platforms.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department said two Facebook accounts were recently detected posing as NSRC with the aim of deceiving victims into sharing personal information and unlawfully obtaining money.

“The Royal Malaysia Police confirms that both accounts are fake, and to date NSRC has no social media account, including Facebook,” said department director Commissioner Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa in a press statement today.

He added that NSRC functions solely as a one-way call centre, receiving calls from the public but never contacting individuals by phone or through messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

“Any call or message claiming to represent NSRC is fraudulent,” he said.

Police urged victims of online scams to immediately contact NSRC via the 997 hotline to report incidents, preferably within 24 hours, so that action can be taken to block transferred funds.