KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — More than 2.9 million people have purchased essential goods using the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation credit within three days, with total public spending reaching RM192.4 million nationwide.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement last night announced that the third day of the SARA Appreciation implementation recorded the highest transaction volume so far, with more than 1.1 million successful transactions completed today.

“This involves a sales value of RM75.3 million as of 10:30 pm, compared to RM50 million on August 31, 2025. At the same time, the successful transaction rate has also increased to 95 percent today, compared to 79 percent on August 31, 2025.

“The increase in the number of transactions since August 31, 2025, has caused the MyKasih system to face a traffic spike, reaching over 2,000 approved transactions per minute, compared to the previous record of around 540 transactions per minute in April 2025,” according to the statement.

The Ministry of Finance said that this is nearly a fourfold increase compared to the previous peak capacity. To improve system fluidity, the processing capacity has been upgraded from 5,000 to 15,000 queries per minute.

“A single transaction typically involves several system requests—including MyKad scanning, item reading, and final confirmation. This upgrade is expected to speed up the transaction process and improve user comfort,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Finance appreciates the encouraging response from recipients. Public feedback will continue to be an important reference in efforts to improve the system to be more efficient and user-friendly.

“The RM100 SARA Appreciation credit remains valid until December 31, 2025, and can be used at over 7,300 registered retail premises nationwide,” the statement added. — Bernama