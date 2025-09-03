SEPANG, Sept 3 — A power trip caused one of the aerotrains at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to halt temporarily this afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1.36pm as the train was approaching the satellite terminal.

“All passengers were safely exited via the central platform walkway according to our standard operating procedure,” KLIA said in a Facebook post.

It added that the other aerotrain continued operating as normal during the disruption, and passenger transfers between the main and satellite terminals were not interrupted.

KLIA also apologised to travellers affected by the incident.

This comes as the KLIA aerotrain today resumed full 24‑hour service following a scheduled two‑week overnight maintenance period between August 18 and 31.