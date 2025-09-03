KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The drafting of an Anti-Bullying Tribunal Bill was among the proposals studied at the Meeting on Efforts to Strengthen Anti-Bullying Mechanisms in Malaysia yesterday.

The Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU JPM), in a statement yesterday, said the meeting also examined ways to reinforce the existing legal framework by incorporating elements of rehabilitation and child protection.

The statement said this was to ensure that the legal system practised did not only focus on punitive measures.

“Priority is placed on rehabilitation for offenders who are still children or adolescents, in line with the principles under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611),” read the statement.

BHEUU JPM said the meeting, which was held in the capital, was chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is also chairman of the Special Committee on Bullying.

According to BHEUU JPM, the meeting also discussed the use of a whole-of-government approach to ensure that anti-bullying efforts were implemented comprehensively in schools, higher learning institutions, workplaces, local communities and cyberspace.

“Bullying has increasingly become a national challenge that has a profound impact on victims and society as a whole.

“In this regard, this meeting was an important starting point in formulating concrete and practical action plans to ensure Malaysia has a strong, fair and effective anti-bullying mechanism,” the statement said.

BHEUU JPM also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that each proposal developed through today’s meeting could be translated into realistic, inclusive and forward-looking actions.

“With the close cooperation of all ministries, agencies and stakeholders, BHEUU is confident that a safer, more harmonious environment free from the threat of bullying can be created, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani,” the statement added.

Present at the meeting today were senior officials from various ministries, departments and related agencies, including the Higher Education Ministry, the Education Ministry and the Home Ministry.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, the National Unity Ministry, the Communications Ministry, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama