KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The government plans to attract more investments and create new logistics hubs and industrial parks along the route of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this will be implemented via the Economic Accelerator Project (EAP) initiative.

He said the ECRL project is more than just a rail line; it is an economic catalyst for the East Coast.

“All these efforts are to ensure that the ECRL not only facilitates movement, but also generates job opportunities and improves the people’s standard of living.

“God willing, we will continue to monitor and ensure that this project provides maximum benefits to the country,” he said in a post on X yesterday.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul, who was part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s delegation in Tianjin, China, met with China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC), the main contractor for the ECRL, today.

He said that among the topics discussed with CCCC was the project’s progress.

“Alhamdulillah, ECRL’s progress has reached 85 per cent as of July 2025. We are on track to complete Phase 1 of this project in January 2027.

“The Genting tunnel, which is the longest rail tunnel in Southeast Asia, had also achieved its breakthrough in July. Everything went well,” added Tengku Zafrul. — Bernama