PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — No Malaysian in Pakistan has been reported affected following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan, late Sunday, which has killed at least 800 people and caused widespread damage.

In a media advisory yesterday, the Foreign Ministry, through the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, said it remains in close contact with local authorities in Pakistan and is monitoring the situation.

“Malaysians residing in or travelling to affected areas in Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant, follow safety guidance issued by local authorities, and stay informed through official channels.

“Those who have not registered their presence are strongly encouraged to do so through E-Konsular to ensure timely support and communication,” the ministry said.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor developments and provide updates when necessary.

Consular assistance is available at the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, Plot No. 144–150, Street No. 17, Sector G-5, Diplomatic Enclave.

The consular hotline is +92 51 207 2900 ext 124, 125 or 119, or +92 51 283 3200, while e-mails can be directed to [email protected].

Anadolu Ajansi reported that the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake at 11.47 pm local time located 27 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 km.

Officials said the figures for the dead and injured are not final as they are still communicating with residents in many remote areas, while aid teams are on their way to reach those trapped under the rubble.

The earthquake was felt widely, including in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad. More than 1.2 million people experienced strong tremors, while reports indicated significant damage in remote mountainous areas. — Bernama