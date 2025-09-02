GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Penang yesterday detained five police officers, including a senior officer, suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes of nearly RM9,000 in exchange for not taking action against the offence of stolen motorcycle possession.

According to a source, the five male suspects, in their 20s to 40s, were arrested between 2 and 5 pm today at the Penang MACC office here while giving their statements.

“Preliminary investigations found that all suspects were believed to have conspired to commit the act last Friday in an operation conducted around Seberang Perai.

“One of the suspects is believed to have requested and received cash bribes from an individual who is the owner of a motorcycle workshop involved in the said operation,” the source said.

Penang MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that all the suspects were arrested 24 hours before being released on MACC bail. — Bernama