BEIJING, Sept 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched a book on Malaysia authored by renowned Chinese entrepreneur, economist and scholar Dr Yan Lijin.

The launch was held on the sidelines of his business meeting with Chinese investors and business leaders here.

The Chinese language book “Malaysia, Truly Asia: A Country That Captivates the Heart” features a foreword by Anwar.

In his foreword, Anwar noted that Yan has played an active and important role in fostering relations between China and countries around the world, including Malaysia.

He said Yan’s understanding and recognition of Malaysia’s values, culture and development vision reflect his deep affection for the nation.

“Over the years, he has become not just an ally to Malaysia, but a true friend,” Anwar said.

Anwar said the book presents readers with a captivating portrait of Malaysia—a vibrant and dynamic country that preserves its rich biodiversity, diverse cultures, and maintains a balance between tradition and modernity.

“His unique insights will offer fresh perspectives for those seeking to invest, study, or explore Malaysia.

“His reflections also highlighted Malaysia’s crucial role in the Belt and Road Initiative and its unique position as a hub for economic growth, cultural integration, and green industries in Southeast Asia,” Anwar said.

He added that deepening exchanges between Malaysia and China will enable both countries to work closer together to unlock more opportunities and address future challenges.

According to the table of contents, the book not only outlines the Malaysia MADANI vision but also discusses Malaysia’s economic and social development, cultural exchanges and prospects under the Belt and Road Initiative. —Bernama