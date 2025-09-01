KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The United States (US) has extended its warm congratulations to Malaysia on the occasion of the country’s 68th Independence Day.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US and Malaysia have enjoyed a strong and enduring partnership over the decades, built on shared values of peace, security and prosperity.

He added that the partnership was reflected in recent cooperation to ensure a lasting ceasefire for Thailand and Cambodia, while expressing optimism about deepening bilateral ties in the future.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I send my sincerest congratulations to the people of Malaysia on the 68th anniversary of Malaysia’s independence on August 31.

“The US and Malaysia have enjoyed a strong and enduring partnership throughout the decades, built on a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity, as evidenced by our recent cooperation to ensure a lasting ceasefire for Thailand and Cambodia.

“I look forward to deepening our ties as we chart a bright future for both our countries.

“With warmest congratulations from the US as you mark this milestone, I wish all the people of Malaysia a prosperous year ahead,” Rubio said in a message posted on the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur’s official Facebook Page on Monday.

Rubio visited Malaysia in July to participate in a series of Asean-related engagements, including the Asean-United States Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

During his visit, Rubio held discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as regional counterparts, with talks centring, among others, on enhancing the Indo-Pacific partnership and boosting economic collaboration.

Malaysia celebrated its Independence Day on August 31, marking 68 years since the nation gained sovereignty in 1957. — Bernama