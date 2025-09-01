KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — The act of kindness shown by Malaysians who stepped forward to extend a helping hand to Indonesians through online food delivery orders has drawn praise and gratitude from netizens, reflecting the close kinship between the two nations.

Transcending geographical borders, Malaysians took the initiative to switch the location settings on their food delivery apps to several major cities in Indonesia to place orders, not for themselves, but for those affected by the recent demonstrations in the country.

A Thread user, @dwi507, was moved by the gesture, describing it as a sincere gesture of solidarity from Malaysians towards Indonesians.

“This morning, my Malaysian friends made me cry. Thank you so much, Malaysia. Honestly, the more I try to write something, the more I cry.

“May Allah repay all your kindness, and Insya-Allah, it will become a source of blessings for all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the user wrote.

Another Indonesian netizen, @lrspusp, in a TikTok video, said the gesture by Malaysians clearly reflected the spirit of regional neighbourhood.

“They ordered food to be sent to Grab or Gojek riders in Jakarta. Many thanks to Malaysians who have supported Indonesia,” the netizen said.

Social media user @kikihamelia also shared that Malaysian and Indonesian netizens often squabble over trivial matters relating to sports, beef or chicken rendang, or batik, but in times of hardship, Malaysians proved that they are also quick to extend a helping hand.

“Right now, as Indonesia is grieving, so many Malaysians are supporting local vendors here so that food can be shared with those in need.

“It feels like when Indonesia is sad, Malaysia is sad too, just like siblings. Once again, thank you, Malaysian friends,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Facebook user under the name Mach Pi said he ordered some food worth Rp100,000 (RM25) in solidarity with Indonesians.

“I chose Surabaya as the delivery location because it is close to my heart. We all can help the delivery riders by ordering food or household necessities via Grab Food. Just switch the app’s location to Indonesia.

“For drop-off, you can select the nearest mosque lobby and put a remark ‘no need for delivery, let them eat or use the items themselves.’ I did my part. May Malaysia prosper, and may our neighbour heal quickly from its wounds,” he posted on his Facebook account. — Bernama