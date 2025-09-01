PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Police have warned the public against spreading false claims over the incident where a woman disrupted the Perak state-level National Day celebration by rushing towards Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said a viral Facebook post had misrepresented the woman’s race, stressing that the suspect is a 41-year-old local.

“The Perak police are aware of a viral Facebook post making claims about the incident, but the individual arrested was a 41-year-old local woman,” he said in a statement last night.

He reminded the public that circulating unverified information can create unnecessary alarm and threaten social harmony.

The woman, who has a past drug-related record and is currently under psychiatric care, was arrested shortly after rushing towards the royal dais at the Merdeka celebration in Ipoh.

Kumar confirmed that she tested negative for drugs, adding that investigations are also underway against those who spread the false claims under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Police warn that stern action will be taken against any party who intentionally makes or spreads false statements that cause public concern and disrupt social harmony in Malaysia,” he said.