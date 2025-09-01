TIANJIN (China), Sept 1 — Malaysia is exploring new markets for its semiconductor industry as part of its diversification efforts to move into new and non-traditional markets, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

To this extent, the Prime Minister said China has advanced phenomenally in this field, and Malaysia is eager to learn and explore possible collaborations with its Chinese counterparts.

“Malaysia is fortunate to become the hub of semiconductors in South-east Asia...with more than 60 per cent of our electrical and electronic (E&E) and semiconductor products exported to the United States.

“So the decision is to continue with that, but at the same time to open up new markets, and we are working with Chinese and Japanese companies,” he said during the question and answer session at his public lecture held at Tianjin University here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, emphasised nurturing new talents in the field, for example, new technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI).

He said there is a huge opportunity as China has opened its doors, but apart from collaborations, the creation of a training component is also vital.

“In fact, tomorrow I will meet with all the China-based semiconductor players to discuss and work on the formula. We have to explore this and work together,” he said.

The Prime Minister is currently on a four-day working visit to China, his fourth visit to the country since assuming office in November 2022. — Bernama