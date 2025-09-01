SEGAMAT, Sept 1 — Malaysia’s electric train service (ETS), which will extend its route to Johor Bahru by the end of 2025, could “revolutionise” transport options across the peninsula, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) newly appointed acting chief executive officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin.

According to Singapore's CNA the project’s final phase will slash travel time between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur to between 3½ and 4½ hours — about half the current duration on diesel trains and on par with road journeys by car or bus, but without traffic congestion.

Ahmad Nizam, a trained engineer, said the ETS represented a greener and more cost-effective alternative to existing travel modes.

“In terms of cost, it is more economical compared to flying because we save on ticket prices. Compared to driving, we save time. Therefore, I believe it is an attractive choice for users to choose to travel by ETS,” he told CNA.

The RM9.5 billion (US$2.25 billion) project will see trains running at a maximum speed of 160km/h, with capacity for 346 passengers across up to 22 trips daily.

Travel times will vary depending on the type of service taken — silver, gold, platinum or express.

Transport experts told CNA the ETS could provide a viable alternative to budget flights and buses, especially when paired with the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link that is expected to be completed next year.

This would allow Singapore-Kuala Lumpur trips by rail in under four hours, with immigration clearance at Woodlands North RTS station before connecting to the ETS at JB Sentral.

The rail service has already begun serving Segamat and Kluang following its most recent extension launched by Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on August 23.

Once fully completed, it will connect Johor Bahru with Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Butterworth, Alor Setar and Padang Besar on the Thai border.

Despite past delays, Transport Minister Anthony Loke recently insisted the project’s final phase would be completed by the end of the year, CNA reported.

Commuters like 36-year-old Ilango Sandaran, a Malaysian working in Singapore, told CNA the ETS was already proving to be a superior alternative to buses and more affordable than flights.

“Passengers can enjoy the scenery and travel without feeling tired. This journey does not save time compared to flying, but it does save money,” said Ilango, who paid RM90 for a one-way trip from Segamat to Butterworth in Penang