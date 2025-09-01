BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Sept 1 — Twenty-three individuals, including a Form Six student from a school in Jitra, were detained by the Kedah National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) after returning from a holiday in Thailand during the National Day break this morning.

Kedah AADK director Khairul Anwar Ahmad said the arrests were made under Op Merdeka 2025, which was conducted from 3pm on Saturday until 1pm today at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex.

“The operation, involving three officers and 12 personnel, focused on detecting drug abuse among incoming travellers and preventing cross-border smuggling.

“Thirty vehicles and 15 motorcycles were inspected, with 31 individuals ordered to undergo urine tests. Of that number, 23 tested positive for various drugs,” he told reporters here today.

He said those detained comprised 21 men and two women, aged between 18 and 40, including the Form Six student and her 25-year-old partner, who were arrested at 6am today.

“The student tested positive for ketamine, believed to have been taken while partying at an entertainment outlet, while the others tested positive for cannabis, methamphetamine and MDMA,” he said.

Khairul Anwar added that all those detained were held under Section 3(1)(a) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 for further action.

He said initial investigations indicated that most of the detainees were first-time users who had experimented with drugs at entertainment venues.

“AADK recommends continued student screenings to detect drug abuse, particularly in schools,” he said. — Bernama