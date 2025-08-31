IPOH, Aug 31 — A woman with a history of psychiatric treatment was arrested after attempting to hug Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, during the state-level National Day parade here this morning.

The incident unfolded as the Perak state anthem was being played, when the 41-year-old suddenly rushed towards the Sultan from behind.

Security personnel quickly stepped in, with one guard shielding the Sultan while others restrained the woman before she could make contact.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Noordin said the suspect, dressed in black, had gained access from the side of the stage before making her move.

“The suspect was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station for further action,” he said in a statement.

Checks revealed the woman has a prior drug-related record and is currently under specialist supervision for her psychiatric condition.

Noor Hisam said a urine test conducted on her came back negative.

“We urge the public to respect the country’s official celebrations and not cause incidents that could spark public concern,” he added.