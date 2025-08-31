SEREMBAN, Aug 31 — A brother, his sister and their aunt were found dead in a house in Taman Tanjung Port Dickson yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said they received information about the incident involving the victims, aged between 38 and 56, from the Port Dickson Hospital at 12.20 am.

“Initial investigations found two bodies in the living room of the house, while the other was on a bed in the bedroom. All three were lying on their backs, fully clothed.

“One victim was identified as having a chronic illness while the other was a disabled person,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said further examination of their bodies did not find any signs of a struggle (defensive wounds) or criminal activities.

Alzafny said the bodies were sent to the Port Dickson Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama

