SHAH ALAM, Aug 31 — Rear Admiral (Rtd) Datuk Anuar Alias, the inspiration behind the hit film Paskal: The Movie, has been named Selangor’s 2025 Independence Personality in recognition of his contributions to the nation’s defence through international missions.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari presented the award to Anuar, a former commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s elite Paskal (Naval Special Warfare Forces), during the state-level 68th National Day celebrations at Dataran Kemerdekaan, Shah Alam, today.

Anuar, who hails from Puchong, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, describing the award as a great honour for himself and the national defence force.

He also recalled significant events while serving as an observer and peacekeeper in Angola under a United Nations (UN) mission, including rescuing nearly 20 children from a high-risk area and participating in several combat operations.

“Among the most unforgettable experiences was during my mission in Angola, where a UN armoured vehicle struck a landmine and I managed to rescue several UN personnel from Namibia out of the danger zone.

“Another incident I was involved in, which was portrayed in Paskal: The Movie, was when a civilian lorry in Angola came under rebel ambush. I happened to be seated behind the driver when several civilians were shot…I moved forward, and seeing me, the attackers fled, allowing me to save several people,” he told Bernama when met after receiving the award.

The Navy veteran advised the new generation of officers to carry out their duties with integrity, loyalty, and sincerity in serving the nation.

“Throughout my 41 years of service, I served with honesty and sincerity, and Alhamdulillah, upon retirement, I am content knowing I have devoted all my energy and dedication to the nation.

“I hope the next generation who continue to serve, whether in the military or police, will carry on the struggle with pride and always remember that our independence did not come cheaply, as it was earned through sacrifice and the spirit of all Malaysians,” he said.

Anuar joined the Navy on Feb 1, 1981, at Segenting Camp, Negeri Sembilan, beginning his career as a navigation officer on KD Baung before serving on several other vessels, including KD Renchong, KD Sri Negeri Sembilan and KD Raja Jarom.

He later joined Paskal and participated in major operations, including the UNOSOM II (UN Operation in Somalia II) troop withdrawal mission aboard KD Sri Indera Sakti and KD Mahawangsa, as well as high-risk assignments such as anti-sniping, close escort, and amphibious withdrawal.

In 1998, he was selected to join the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Angola as an observer. He was stationed in the conflict-ridden Bailundo Team Site, a rebel stronghold in central Angola.

He was awarded the Pingat Gagah Berani (PGB) gallantry award on June 2, 2000, by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, making him the only Royal Malaysian Navy officer to receive the PGB, one of the nation’s highest honours for extraordinary bravery. — Bernama