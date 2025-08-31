RANAU, Aug 31 — Kampung Ratau could easily have remained just another remote village in the Ranau district, inhabited by Dusun community, where villagers have to endure a 36 km trek through forests and mountains just to reach the Ranau township.

But in the late 1940s or early 1950s, Kg Ratau achieved what many neighboring villages could not – it became a hub for formal education and the spread of Islam.

Both Kg Ratau and SK Ratau practically played a vital role in opening the door to formal education for the Dusun community in the Ranau, nurturing generations of leaders and producing national figures figures with roots in the district.

The secluded village also became an example for others by prioritizing education as the foundation for progress, while also serving as a center for Islamic propagation among the Dusun people.

According to records, SK Ratau – formerly known as Government Primary School (GPS) Ratau – was established in 1948, as a modest wooden structure with limited facilities.

SK Ratau used to be in Tontolob, a stone’s throw away from Kg Terolobou, but the school was shifted to Kg Ratau as its location is more central and convenient for students from other surrounding villages. Amir Jahali was the first headmaster in Tontolob.

While the primary school served children from Kg Ratau, Sosondoton and Terolobou, it also attracted students from neighboring villages such as Kg Piasau, Tudan, Toboh, Kemburongoh and Karanaan, as it was the only school within reach.

The older generation of Kg Ratau in Ranau, Sabah. — Picture courtesy of Siman Yaakub/The Borneo Post

Prominent figures who began their education at SK Ratau include former Federal Minister Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam, current Sabah State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, and former Sabah State Education Director Datuk Muhiddin Yussin.

Kasitah attended SK Ratau from 1956 to 1959, and later became the school’s first graduate.

Masidi completed his primary education in just three and a half years, from 1958 to 1961.

“I started school at SK Ratau at the age of eight. At that time, textbooks or reference materials were practically non-existent,” recalled Masidi, who was born at Kg Terolobou, about six kilometers from Kg Ratau.

According to Datuk Haji Nordin Siman, former Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City, his late father, Siman Yaakub – who once taught at SK Ratau – often said that Masidi was a gifted student who advanced quickly through his studies.

Masidi went on to obtain a Bachelor of Laws degree from University of London in 1977 and in 1979 he was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn, London.

Those who know him say that Masidi has always emphasized the importance of education in rural development.

Incumbent Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, born roughly 6km from Kg Ratau, remembers his early schooling days there as a time when “textbooks or reference materials were practically non-existent”. — Bernama pic

Nordin also recalled that his late father began teaching at SK Ratau in January 1, 1958.

Siman Yaakub was appointed SK Ratau headmaster on April 4, 1960, and later became headmaster at SK Ranau on January 11, 1963.

Muhiddin, who served as Sabah State Education Director from January 2010 to 31 December, 2012, studied at SK Ratau from 1962 to 1966.

“I remember that SK Patau being regarded as the best primary school in the Ranau district, not only academically but also in sports, especially volleyball,” he said.

He also recalled being tasked with transporting benches from Tinompok, one of the few villages connected by road at that time.

“I only managed to carry one bench – it was made of heavy, solid wood. I brought it first to my village, and a few days later I delivered it to the school.”

He further recounted a near-tragic experience: “I was once swept away by the Kenifir River while crossing on my way to school, as the waters had not receded from the previous day’s flood.

“Luckily, one of my schoolmates, the late Suhaibul Suriman, who was already in Primary Six saved me by grabbing the back of my shirt with one hand.”

Among the most respected figures in the history of Islam among Dusun of Kg Ratau was Mohd Ali Kandalis, a native Dusun.

He converted to Islam in 1943 through Raden Mohamad Syarif Ambek or Mandur Syarif, at the Lobou estate, Tuaran. Several other villagers from Kg Ratau followed his example.

Mohd Ali became a central figure in spreading Islam and sharing knowledge of traditional healings among the Dusun villagers in Kg Ratau, including surrounding areas like Sosondoton, Togudon and Karanaan.

The Dusun (now termed as Kadazan-Dusun), one of the largest indigenous groups in Sabah, are widely known for their rich cultural traditions, ancestral belief, and historical connection to the land.

Yet, what is less recognized is the presence of a significant number of Dusun who practice Islam as their faith. Their journey towards Islam is a story deeply rooted in migration, education and community leadership, beginning with Raden Mohamad Syarif Ambek.

Historical accounts suggest that this Javanese figure, often referred to by local leaders, played pioneering role in introducing Islam to the Dusun of Ranau.

Through his teaching, a dedicated student, Mohd Ali Kandalis, emerged as key propagator of the faith.

Mohd Ali was instrumental in spreading Islamic teaching among his community, offering not only religious guidance but also moral leadership during a time of cultural transition.

As Islam took root in Ranau, migration patterns shaped the growth of faith. Many Dusun Muslims began moving beyond their traditional homeland, establishing new settlements in Keningau, Sook and Tamparuli, and other parts of Sabah.

Over time, some families even extended their presence to other regions of Malaysia, carrying with them the legacy of faith introduced through this unique historical pathway.

Today, it is not uncommon to encounter Dusun Muslims across Sabah who trace their religious heritage back to this early chapter of conversion.

The story serves as a reminder of the community’s ability to embrace new belief while preserving their cultural identity.

This heritage remains a living testimony to Sabah’s cultural diversity – a narrative of faith, migration, and the continuing bond between tradition and spiritual growth. — The Borneo Post