IPOH, Aug 31 — An Orang Asli woman died when she was crushed under a bonded or covered lorry on Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands at Jalan Kampung Pos Slim, near Simpang Pulai, last evening in a freak accident.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said his department received a call at 3.16 pm before a team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene of the incident, 57 kilometres (km) away.

“A bonded lorry skidded and hit a stall. The accident caused a 54-year-old Orang Asli woman to die after being crushed under the lorry,” he said in a statement tonight.

“Another 26-year-old Orang Asli woman suffered injuries to her face and legs, while the 47-year-old lorry driver was unhurt.”

Shazlean also said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel and handed over to police for further action, adding that the JBPM operation ended at 5.30 pm. — Bernama