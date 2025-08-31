PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hailed the National Day “human graphics” display by 2,000 students as the best he has ever seen.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Anwar personally greeted the group after the parade at Dataran Putrajaya, giving them a thumbs up and congratulating them for their efforts.

“The prime minister told the students that this was the best human graphics performance he has ever witnessed,” Fahmi told reporters after the event.

Students showcasing the Jalur Gemilang during the 68th National Day celebration in Putrajaya.

Fahmi said the contingent, made up of students from various schools, had spent more than two months training for the performance.

The group carried out their display with the aid of a giant 11-page plotting book, forming iconic phrases such as Daulat Tuanku, Rukun Negara and Negaraku.

They also performed a medley of patriotic and folk songs including Wau Bulan, Dia Datang and Sayang Kinabalu, before joining national icon Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza in singing this year’s National Day theme song.

Fahmi added that more than 100,000 people attended the 68th Merdeka celebration this morning, based on figures provided by Perbadanan Putrajaya.

Members of the Malaysian Armed Forces march during the 2025 National Day parade at Dataran Putrajaya. — Pictures by Sayuti Zanudin

This year’s celebration, themed Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni, began as early as 7am with the arrival of national leaders, followed by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The parade featured 81 contingents involving 14,062 participants, 21 marching bands, seven decorated floats, 508 land and air assets, and 116 animals from public service units.