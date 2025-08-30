BACHOK, Aug 30 — The viral case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir in Sabah has created greater awareness in Kelantan as more and more students and parents have come forward to file police reports regarding bullying incidents.

This phenomenon shows that the issue of bullying, which was previously considered trivial, is now receiving serious attention from the community, thus opening the eyes of many people to the importance of immediate action to protect the younger generation.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said that in the past two weeks, the police have received five reports regarding bullying incidents at schools.

He said this development shows that awareness is increasing among students and parents regarding the appropriate action to be taken when faced with bullying issues.

“People used to be at a loss in cases of cyberbullying as they did not know what action to take. But after the Zara Qairina case went viral, more and more people are coming forward to file reports,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Kelantan State Level Horse Racing Championship 2025 KETC Endurance Ride Edition in Kubang Golok, here, today.

Meanwhile, commenting on the bullying case involving six Form Four students on a Form Three student in Pasir Mas recently, Mohd Yusoff explained that the investigation has been completed and the investigation papers have been submitted to the public prosecutor.

According to him, the six students were recently released on police bail and the police are now awaiting further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.

He also said that every school in Kelantan now has a School Liaison Officer (PPS) whose role is to assist the school and students in security and crime issues.

“In fact, after the declaration of ‘Drug Jihad’ and the increase in cases of underage rape, more and more schools are requesting the placement of PPS.

“At the community level, Kelantan police have placed Mosque Liaison Officers (PPM) in the district mosque to expand cooperation with the community,” he said. — Bernama