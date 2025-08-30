KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A teacher who allegedly slashed his wife during a quarrel in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara in Penang last Wednesday will be remanded today.

Southwest District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam said the suspect will be taken to the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court to obtain a remand order.

“The suspect who allegedly slashed his wife will be remanded this morning,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Earlier reports claimed that debts from bank loans and e-commerce instalments were believed to have led to the quarrel, which resulted in the 30-year-old suspect allegedly attacking his wife.

Initial investigations found that the suspect had reportedly taken bank loans for stock market investments as well as to pay for instalments on goods purchased through e-commerce platforms.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman, sustained injuries to her neck in the incident and was discovered by her mother after hearing screams from the upper floor.

The suspect also injured himself by slashing his neck and left wrist after the incident.