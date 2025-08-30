KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Magistrate’s Court in Balik Pulau, Penang today granted a six-day remand order against a schoolteacher accused of slashing his wife at their home in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara, last Wednesday.

Berita Harian reported that magistrate Zaireen Zainudin issued the order from today until September 4 to allow police to investigate the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

During the remand proceedings, the 30-year-old suspect was represented by lawyers Yazid Khairul Azman and Muhaimin Hashim.

Earlier, the suspect arrived at the Balik Pulau Court Complex in a police vehicle at about 9.13am, dressed in a dark blue and red jersey T-shirt with black track pants.

According to the national daily, he appeared downcast, with his left arm bandaged up to the elbow and visible stitch marks on his neck.

Its reporter observed several cars believed to belong to family members of the couple parked along the court’s perimeter fence since 8am.

Previously, media reports said the suspect’s financial difficulties were believed to have led to the incident, which happened around 6am last Wednesday.

Southwest District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam was quoted as saying that initial investigations revealed the man had taken out a bank loan for stock investments while also servicing instalment payments for items bought via e-commerce platforms.