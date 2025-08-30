PAPAR, Aug 30 — The construction of the Sabah Region Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) campus in Beringgis here is set to strengthen Sabah’s position as a leading Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centre, while generating significant economic spillovers for the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the RM130.6 million project, which officially commenced today, is being developed on a 34-acre site and will serve as a key catalyst in empowering Sabah’s youth in the TVET field, particularly in the construction sector.

“The state-of-the-art facilities at the new campus are expected to accommodate up to 700 trainees at a time, boosting youth training capacity by 73 per cent and increasing the number of trained construction personnel by 39 per cent compared to the ABM temporary campus in Kayu Madang, Kota Kinabalu.

“Today, we are opening a new chapter for Sabah. This campus will produce a highly skilled workforce, nurture young talent, enhance their competitiveness in the job market, and establish Sabah as the Construction TVET hub for East Malaysia,” he said when officiating the project’s groundbreaking ceremony today.

Also present were Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is Papar Member of Parliament, and Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also the State Minister of Works.

Commenting further, Hajiji said the project’s implementation is aligned with the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap, which places strong emphasis on infrastructure development and human capital as key pillars of the state’s economic growth.

He said the establishment of the Sabah State TVET Council (MTS) in May reflects the state government’s commitment to coordinating more than 160 TVET training institutions across the state to meet evolving industry needs.

According to him, ABM Sabah and CIDB Tech have successfully trained over 7,000 trainees since their inception, achieving an impressive graduate employability rate of 85 per cent.

Hajiji said among the skills in high demand are scaffold erection, welding, gas pipe installation, machinery operation, electrical work, air conditioning, and piping, competencies required not only in the construction industry but also in the global oil and gas sector.

“With this modern campus, equipped with cutting-edge technology such as drones, simulation tools, and digital equipment, Sabah is poised to produce more skilled workers capable of meeting global market demands,” he said.

The event also witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ABM Sabah and three strategic partners—Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (SHAREDA), KTI Sdn Bhd, and Tas Institute of Oil & Gas—to secure job opportunities for ABM graduates in the housing, construction, and oil and gas sectors.

Hajiji also announced the construction of a new community hall in Kampung Beringgis, directly opposite the campus site, which will be named Dewan Tan Sri Oku Sukam.

“This naming is a tribute to the services and contributions of former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Osu Sukam, who also served as the Member of Parliament for Papar and Assemblyman for Kawang, contributions that have benefited not just the Papar district but the entire state and country,” he said. — Bernama