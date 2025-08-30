KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has once again declined the nomination to contest the position of PAS vice-president at the party’s 71st Annual Muktamar in mid-September.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Kedah menteri besar confirmed that he will only be defending his Central Working Committee seat for the 2025–2027 term.

“I am not contesting for vice-president, I will only contest for the Central Working Committee,” he told reporters at the Merdeka Boat Parade in conjunction with National Day 2025 at the State Museum in Alor Setar today.

This marks the third time Muhammad Sanusi, who is also the PAS election director, has refused the vice-president post, following his decisions in the 2023 and 2021 elections, despite being eligible after nominations from several PAS divisions.

In 2023, he secured the highest votes as a Central Working Committee member with 1,098 votes.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi had hinted that he would not contest the vice-president post.

“Those already accustomed to the role should continue. I will not compete with anyone — there is nothing hidden or implied,” he reportedly said.

He was previously among four candidates declared eligible for the vice-president post, alongside incumbents Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Datuk Idris Ahmad.