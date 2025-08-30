JELEBU, Aug 30 — Every segment of society, especially the younger generation, should be given the space to express their patriotic spirit in ways that reflect their own interests and preferences, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this could include activities such as motorcycle convoys to celebrate the occasion while also strengthening unity among the people.

“Wherever we stand, we must honour the nation. For the youth, we need to understand their tastes, as they are the ones who will carry the future. Their preferences differ from those of the older generation. So we must recognise what they need.

“If riding kapcai motorcycles is how they choose to show support for National Day, then we too should join them on their kapcais,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan grassroots-level Kembara Merdeka programme, which was also attended by State Senior Exco Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He also called on Malaysians to set aside political, religious, racial and cultural differences to strengthen unity, especially in celebrating National Day.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid joined the convoy, riding a motorcycle from Dataran Majlis Daerah Jempol to the Simpang Pertang Bus Terminal.

Meanwhile, Jalaluddin said the programme featured a Merdeka convoy of 270 motorcycles, accompanied by 25 escort vehicles and 400 youths from across Negeri Sembilan, reflecting the spirit of independence and fostering national identity.

“This journey brings together leaders, grassroots representatives and people from all walks of life in marking the 68th National Day.

“What matters most is that the spirit of independence must be instilled and embraced by every individual and community throughout the country,” he said. — Bernama