KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) must prioritise national and Bumiputera interests in all decision-making.

He said this in response to PNB’s ongoing strategic review of its stake in Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas).

“I emphasise that as an institution entrusted to safeguard national and Bumiputera interests, PNB must retain its role and stake in strategic national assets,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, I ask PNB to place national and Bumiputera interests as the main consideration in making any decision,” he added.

Anwar also warned that the review process should not proceed if it undermines long-term benefits for unitholders or negatively affects PNB’s contribution to public welfare and national development.

PNB, established in 1978, is Malaysia’s largest fund management company with more than 14 million unit holders.

The fund manages various unit trust schemes, including the flagship Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB).

Prolintas is the concessionaire of several major highways in the Klang Valley.

PNB’s stake in Prolintas is regarded as one of its key strategic infrastructure holdings.

The government has consistently emphasised that GLICs should safeguard national assets.

PNB’s strategic reviews are part of its broader portfolio optimisation efforts, according to past statements.