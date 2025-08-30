SERDANG, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today declared the Madani government has dismantled long-standing cartels dominating Malaysia’s markets, emphasising that true independence means freeing the nation from corruption and illicit practices.

Speaking at his National Day 2025 address, Anwar said overcoming entrenched market control had been a decades-long struggle, achievable only with political will.

“We know that prices are also rising in other countries, and we know that during previous governments, prices soared as well but what must be recognised is that the Madani government has broken down the walls of the cartels that have long controlled the market.

“We fight them, we fight the cartels, we fight the groups that use illegal and destructive means to damage this nation. For decades they held power, and now we have finally broken them,” he said.

He stressed that the victory against cartels was more than political — it reflected public resolve and strong institutional support, highlighting the role of enforcement agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police.

Acknowledging that reforms were ongoing, Anwar noted that smuggling, corruption, and illegal activities had yet to be fully eradicated.

“Is everything perfect? No. Has smuggling been stopped completely? Not yet but the true spirit of independence means liberating this nation from all forms of corruption, smuggling, and unlawful activities,” he said.

On the economy, the prime minister said Malaysia remained resilient amid global instability, pointing to a 4.4 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2025 as proof of solid footing.

“Alhamdulillah, economic growth figures are encouraging. Despite global uncertainties and the US-China trade war, Malaysia still recorded 4.4 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2025,” he said.

Anwar said the performance reflected a government focused on national interests and the people’s wellbeing, rather than succumbing to extremist views on foreign conflicts.