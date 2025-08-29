PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Although today was only the full-dress rehearsal for the National Day 2025 celebration, thousands of visitors of all ages and backgrounds began flocking to Dataran Putrajaya as early as 5.30 am.

A Bernama check found that despite having to walk more than a kilometre to the venue, the public, including parents with children, remained spirited to witness the colourful run-through up close.

The full rehearsal for the 2025 National Day celebration takes place at Dataran Putrajaya August 29, 2025. — Bernama pic

Participants from 81 contingents, comprising school students, uniformed bodies, civil servants, and private sector staff, also demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring the smooth running of Sunday’s celebration.

Among the spectators was Ardhana Mad Noor, 52, who, together with his wife and two children, left their home in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan at 3 am to attend the rehearsal.

“For nearly four consecutive years, my family and I have never missed the National Day parade. This year I came for the rehearsal instead as I have other commitments on Aug 31.

People from all walks of life come to witness the full rehearsal for the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya August 29, 2025. — Bernama pic

“Even though we arrived as early as 5 am, the crowd was already streaming into Dataran Putrajaya. This shows that Malaysians always give their support to events like this, reflecting a strong sense of patriotism and love for the nation,” he told Bernama.

Overcast skies throughout the morning provided a pleasant atmosphere for the crowd, who remained at the square from the start of the rehearsal at 7.30 am until it ended at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said the full rehearsal proceeded smoothly, with participants delivering impressive performances.

“We are grateful for the good weather. The parades and performances were excellent, and everything unfolded as planned.

“The duration was one hour and 40 minutes, exactly as scheduled. God willing, if all goes well, we hope for similar good weather on National Day so the programme can proceed as planned,” he told reporters after the rehearsal.

People from all walks of life come to witness the full rehearsal for the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya August 29, 2025. — Bernama pic

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who attended the session, also expressed excitement over the human graphic performance involving 2,000 students.

“The students were thrilled by the Prime Minister’s presence,” said Mohamad Fauzi, who also chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2025 Working Committee.

He added that about 100,000 visitors are expected to attend this year’s National Day celebration.

“This year, there will also be a series of lead-up programmes starting tomorrow evening, including ‘Riuh Merdeka’,” he said. — Bernama