KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — The Sabah State Attorney-General’s Chambers today warned the public against circulating offensive and defamatory social media posts about the Head of State, Tuan Yang Terutama (TYT) Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, stressing that such actions could amount to criminal offences.

State Attorney-General Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh said that legal action could be taken where necessary against those caught deliberately spreading false information.

“We have noted with grave concern the circulation of offensive, defamatory, false and misleading social media posts concerning the TYT of Sabah. These posts are wholly baseless, inaccurate and risk undermining public confidence and trust in the institution,” he said in a statement here today.

He reminded the public that while freedom of expression is protected under the Federal Constitution, it must be exercised responsibly.

He said all individuals are encouraged to verify information through official and reliable sources before sharing it online and practise responsible use of social media.

“Where necessary, appropriate legal measures will be considered to address and prevent the deliberate spread of falsehoods and safeguard public order and harmony in the State,” he said.

The deliberate spread of fabricated or misleading information may be prosecuted under laws including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, the Sedition Act 1949 and the Penal Code.

Soh said the TYT, who is appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, represents an honoured institution that forms part of the nation’s constitutional framework and serves as a symbol of unity, continuity and sovereignty.

“The institution of the Istana Seri Kinabalu represents a symbol of our beloved State’s history and values that require the utmost respect. We must collectively protect the dignity and honour of the TYT as our noble institution,” Soh said.

The statement comes after continued speculation that people involved in the death of 13-year-old schoolgirl Zara Qairina Mahathir were related to sitting governor Tan Sri Musa Aman.

The Istana Negeri had previously released a statement to deny any links between Musa and the death.