KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Plus Malaysia Berhad (Plus) expects traffic to increase to 2.2 million vehicles daily on its highway network today and on Sept 1 in conjunction with the 68th National Day celebration (Aug 31).

In this regard, Plus has issued a statement advising highway users to plan their journey in advance for a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

Plus said what is special this time is that MyPlus-TTA, within the Plus application, has been improved to make it easier for users to plan their journeys on peak days outside of the festive season on the Plus Highway and the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), and this is available in conjunction with this National Day celebration.

It said it is now introducing favourite route savings under the ‘Favourite Routes’ function for faster access and features a ‘Real-time Alerts’ display directly on the search results page, providing immediate information about traffic conditions.

“Additionally, the search function has also been enhanced with a ‘drop-down menu’ option replacing the previous scrolling method to facilitate faster and more user-friendly route selection,” according to Plus.

Plus said that unlike festive seasons where travel dates are set in advance, it will continue to monitor daily traffic flow and continuously update peak period advice to ensure users receive the most relevant real-time travel guidance.

To celebrate the spirit of patriotism during the National Month, Plus said it has, among other things, decorated over 21 Rest and Service Areas (R&R) and lay-bys according to this year’s National Day theme, ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’, in addition to displaying celebration messages digitally on the Plus Highway until Sept 16.

In addition, Plus is also organising the #TerokaMalaysiaBersamaPlus competition in collaboration with its strategic partner, Tourism Malaysia, through the TikTok platform, offering a total prize of over RM15,000, including a Canon G7x Mark II, DJI Osmo Pocket 3, Insta360 Go 3S, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet credits worth RM200 each.

“Users only need to download the Plus application and use the Plus Passport function. This competition runs until Sept 16, 2025,” it added. — Bernama