KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Malaysia aims to be among the world’s top 20 artificial intelligence (AI) economies by 2030 through the National AI Roadmap 2021-2025, with contributions exceeding RM60 billion to gross domestic product (GDP), said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang.

In a statement yesterday, he said AI is no longer just a technology, but a national necessity for Malaysia’s economic future.

To support this goal, the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, launched MRANTI AI Connect 2025 today, a national AI innovation forum and initiative under the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox (NTIS).

This initiative encompasses structured programmes such as problem-solution matching, pilot project development, and commercialisation support to fast-track the adoption of AI solutions nationwide.

Organised in partnership with SPARK by CIO Academy Asia, the initiative accelerates AI adoption across industries, connects Malaysian innovators with global technology leaders, and strengthens Malaysia’s ambition to be ranked among the top 20 AI economies by 2030.

“Since 2020, NTIS has supported over 220 projects, commercialised 77 technologies, and generated RM157 million in value.

“Building on this momentum, MRANTI AI Connect 2025 will strengthen our innovation pipeline, nurture talent, and expand infrastructure that will drive Malaysia’s global competitiveness,” said Chang.

Held at MRANTI Park, the forum brings together government agencies, corporate leaders, researchers, investors, startups, and global technology companies, including NVIDIA, AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

MRANTI chairman, Professor Dr Rofina Yasmin Othman said that MRANTI AI Connect 2025 is designed to deliver both immediate results and long-term impact.

“Through this forum, we endeavour to produce 50 fellowship graduates recognised as AI experts, accessible via the MATCH platform to corporations, startups, and government agencies.

“We also expect to engage over 30 corporations through structured networking and matchmaking, embedding AI solutions into Malaysia’s key industries,” she said.

She added that the forum is a sustained initiative under NTIS that strengthens Malaysia’s readiness for AI, ensures that Malaysia’s innovators are globally competitive, and positions the nation as a builder and exporter of AI-driven solutions. — Bernama