KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The country’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, cruised into the semi-finals of the 2025 Badminton World Championships in Paris today, taking them one step closer to making history by winning a first-ever medal for Malaysia in the women’s doubles event at the prestigious tournament.

In the quarter-final match played at the Adidas Arena, the world number two pair secured at least a bronze medal after easily overcoming the challenge from the Bulgarian sisters, Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva.

Pearly-Thinaah won the first set 21-15 before continuing their momentum to complete a 21-10 victory in the second set.

This result also erased the disappointment from the 2023 edition in Copenhagen, Denmark, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Awaiting them in the semi-finals are Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida from Japan, who advanced after defeating Kim Hye Jeong-Kong Hee Yong from South Korea 21-17, 21-14. — Bernama